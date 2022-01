When Euphoria Season 2 premiered on HBO last weekend, one of the most dramatic scenes came as a result of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) deciding to hook up together at a New Year’s Eve party. What the two hot teens didn’t bet on was Nate’s on-and-off ex and Cassie’s BFF Maddy (Alexa Demie) almost walking in on them. Cassie had to deal with the stress of hiding in a bath tub while Maddy peed and flirted inches next to her and Nate didn’t get off any easier. By the end of the Euphoria Season 2 premiere, Fez (Angus Cloud) had beaten up Nate within an inch of his life.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO