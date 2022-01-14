Veganuary: 5 things that happen to your body if you go vegan for a month

Though you might have heard the phrase before, you might not be as familiar with the basics of how blood sugar works. After you eat or drink anything that contains calories, your body breaks down the food into simple glucose molecules. This is the form of energy that all of the cells in your body can use, and the hormone insulin acts like a key to allow glucose to get into our cells. To get the energy to your cells, glucose must travel through your blood, hence the term "blood glucose" (often referred to as blood sugar since glucose is a simple sugar molecule). Therefore, after you eat, your blood sugar will go up. And if your body runs out of glucose from that meal, your blood sugar will fall. This is natural and happens in all of our bodies.

