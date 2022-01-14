ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Joe Rogan admits broadcaster Josh Zepps made him ‘look dumb’ during vaccine debate

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kkfec_0dlXBGPB00

Joe Rogan has admitted he was made to “look dumb” by ABC broadcaster Josh Zepps during a debate about the effects of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine .

Rogan has come under fire for the past two years for inviting several vaccine sceptics onto his show, where he allows them to air unsubstantiated or disproven theories about Covid-19 .

This week, an open letter signed by 270 scientists demanded that Spotify address the misinformation shared on Rogan’s show.

However, in this week’s episode, Rogan was left somewhat speechless after Zepps was able to point out he was incorrect in his claims about the effects of the coronavirus vaccine on children and young people.

Rogan said he had read reports that showed there was an “adverse risk” of myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – among 12-17-year-olds who received the vaccine.

Zepps countered by pointing out that there is an increased risk of myocarditis from Covid-19 among the same age group that exceeds the risk from the vaccine.

Rogan continued to disagree and suggested they look up a scientific report. He then read a headline that said: “Myocarditis more common after Covid-19 infection than vaccination.”

Follow live updates on US vaccine mandates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udt8f_0dlXBGPB00

“Is this with children?” he asked, continuing to read the article. “With children is the issue... ‘12-17 more likely to develop myocarditis within three months of catching Covid at a rate of 450 cases per million infections. This compares to 67 cases of myocarditis per million in the same time following their second dose of Pfizer.’”

“Yeah, so you’re about eight times likelier to get myocarditis from getting Covid than from getting the vaccine,” Zepps pointed out.

“If anyone was going to make me look dumb on the podcast I’m glad it’s Josh Zepps,” Rogan tweeted after the episode aired, “because I love him, and he’s awesome.”

“However this is why I was confused,” he added, linking to a Guardian report from September last year. The article cited US researchers who published a report, which had yet to be peer-reviewed at the time, claiming healthy teenage boys were more likely to be admitted to hospital with adverse side effects from the vaccine, than from Covid itself.

An article published by the British Medical Journal said critics called the US report “deeply flawed”.

In a blog post on the website Science-Based Medicine, Dan Freedman, a Texas-based paediatric neurologist in Austin, Texas, pointed out that many “cases” of myocarditis may have been from an infection or another diagnosis altogether. He described the analysis in the US report as “half-baked” with “data that will certainly be co-opted by the anti-vaccine movement”.

In an April 2021 episode of his podcast, Rogan discouraged young people from getting vaccinated , saying, “if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.’”

He later walked back his comments, saying he is “not an anti-vax person” and that he is “not a respected source of information, even for me”.

Rogan himself announced last September that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had suffered from “fevers and sweats”, which caused him to postpone a show in Nashville.

“That video is cringey, but it’s what happens when you stumble in a long form podcast when you didn’t know a subject was going to come up and you wing it,” Rogan tweeted of his conversation with Zepp.

“Obviously I have no idea what is right, but the article I posted was what I was referring to. I’m sure I’ll stumble again in the future, but I honestly do my best to get things correct.”

Comments / 364

GuestofGuest
6d ago

Y’all should THANK Rogan for providing platforms for scientists and doctors who are NOT persuaded by pharmaceutical incentives. Wake up SHEEPle 🐑

Reply(65)
83
htxzz
6d ago

This is the point of his podcast, people don’t seem to understand…. Joe is okay with being wrong, that’s why he brings on experts, far more informed than he is, to bring information to the masses.. whether you agree or disagree he is only here to bring facts

Reply(45)
31
Dane Campbell
6d ago

I would trust a Joe Rogan who is willing to listen and publically change his mind rather than a media fact checker (agenda pusher) who quietly disappears their "fact check" when it is proven blatantly false.

Reply(25)
45
Related
Daily Beast

QAnon Star Who Said Only ‘Idiots’ Get Vax Dies of COVID

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease. Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan cancels ‘sold-out’ show in Canada: ‘I don’t even think I can get into the country’

Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel a sold-out show in Canada next year, claiming he likely won't be able to get into the country on account of being unvaccinated against Covid-19. The comedian and podcast host, best known for hosting The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, explained the situation during a recent episode with fellow comic Tim Dillon. Mr Rogan had been slated to perform in Vancouver on the 20th of April, or ‘4/20’, but the nation currently requires proof of vaccination for visitors from abroad. According to Ticketmaster, the show has officially been cancelled, and is instead...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
healththoroughfare.com

Mind-Blowing Covid Interview: Joe Rogan And mRNA Vaccine Expert Robert Malone On Massive Pandemic-Related Controversies

There’s an extraordinarily interesting interview that should be addressed here as well for all our readers, no matter how controversial it is. You might be aware of the fact that the mRNA vaccine expert/inventor dr. Robert Malone went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to raise concerns over the covid 19 vaccines and also to touch a bunch of other interesting related issues.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
firstsportz.com

Shocking! Joe Rogan podcast removed from YouTube over controversial vaccine content concerns

Joe Rogan has once again made the headlines of controversy as his podcast that featured USA’s physician Dr. Robert Malone was removed from YouTube. One of the biggest celebrities in the world, Joe Rogan is no foreigner to controversies. The comedian/podcaster/UFC commentator has been around pop culture for a long time. Other than giving fans some great commentary to accompany their intense fighting experience, Joe is also a podcast kingpin.
TV & VIDEOS
KLEWTV

Calls ring out for Fauci to debate virologist after Rogan podcast appearance

WASHINGTON (TND) — Calls are growing on social media for Dr. Anthony Fauci to openly debate the doctor and scientist credited with developing mRNA vaccine technology after the mRNA expert appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Dr. Robert Malone appeared on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” last...
HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Abc
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Cancels His Sold-Out 4/20 Vancouver Show Due To Vaccine Mandate

Joe Rogan's 4/20 show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has been postponed, TMZ reports. The Newark, New Jersey native confirmed the news on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, citing his lack of vaccination as the main reason for the unfortunate decision. "I should probably say this because I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

YouTube takes down antivaxx Joe Rogan interview which likened vaccines to mass psychosis

YouTube has removed a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience in which the podcast host was talking to Dr Robert Malone – a physician with a history of controversial statements related to Covid-19. The episode in question, No 1757, was uploaded to Spotify on New Year's Eve, as Mr Rogan has an exclusive deal with the streaming service. While Mr Rogan no longer uploads full shows to YouTube, several third-party channels have taken it upon themselves to post the episodes that would otherwise only be available on Spotify. While a number of recent JRE episodes remain on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dallassun.com

Get the Russian Covid vaccine, Joe Rogan told

The comedian, an outspoken skeptic of vaccination, shared his thoughts on Russia's flagship jab. Popular American podcaster Joe Rogan, who has stirred controversy with his criticism of Covid-19 vaccines and advocacy of alternative treatments, was asked for his opinion on Russia's Sputnik V jab in an interview this week. In...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Joe Rogan: 270 scientists write letter demanding Spotify address misinformation after anti-vax podcast episode

Spotify is being asked to address Covid misinformation by hundreds of scientists and medical professionals, following another controversial Joe Rogan anti-vax episode.Rogan, who has a reported $100m podcast deal with the streaming giant, interviewed medical doctor Robert Malone in a recent episode, who claimed on his show that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.Malone also told The Joe Rogan Experience that the country suffered from “mass formation psychosis”, which psychology experts say is a concept that does not even exist.Now, 270 members of the science and medical community have written an open letter to Spotify, saying...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy