Spotlighting Cleaning up Your Mental Mess

[This article was originally published in October 2020.]The rise of social media has meant that people are more connected than we have ever been in the history of time. But our reliance on social media can have a detrimental effect on our mental health, with the average Briton checking their phone as much as 28 times a day.While social media platforms can have their benefits, using them too frequently can make you feel increasingly unhappy and isolated in the long run. The constant barrage of perfectly filtered photos that appear on Instagram are bound to knock many people’s self-esteem, while...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO