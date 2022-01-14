Looking for a Job? How About Rent a Man?

After three years of dealing with a toxic work environment, I finally got a new job. My new company seems like a great place, and the people there seem a lot happier than my former co-workers. I love my new boss too. The only downside is I had to take a pay cut of about $10,000 (now making about $55,000, which doesn’t go very far when you’ve got student loans and rent in a major city). I was so miserable at my old company that this didn’t seem like a big deal, but now I’m worried I’ve set myself back. I also don’t know how to adjust my lifestyle to fit my new paycheck. I know that sounds ridiculous, but when you’re used to spending money in certain ways, it’s difficult to move backward. I’m not saving as much and, just the other day, realized I’ll barely make rent this month. How exactly do I do this? Sometimes I worry I made a mistake and should have held out for a new job that paid better. Any tips are welcome.

