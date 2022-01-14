ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Just Peaked And Is Heading Down Fast

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chinese property market is in recession. About 13 months ago, I wrote a post explaining how loose monetary policy, oil markets, and supply chain issues were going to lead to 5%+ inflation in the near future. At that time inflation was still well below 2%. Things played out fairly close...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Deflation#Price Stability#Oil Markets#Chinese
Seeking Alpha

US natural gas price down 5%, global gas crisis eases

Henry hub natural gas prices are down 5% this morning, (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) despite a forecast from the National Weather Service calling for below average temperatures across much of the Northeast next week. An uptick in wind and increase in oil-to-electricity in New England is helping put downward pressure on natural...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin: The Bull And Bear Thesis

Bitcoin continues to trade in a range, and both bulls and bears have compelling arguments. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to trade in a tight range, giving both bulls and bears plenty of time to build their cases. For the bulls, fundamentals are still strong in terms of users and network activity....
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ZipRecruiter Stock: Online Recruitment Leader Faces Headwinds Into 2022

ZipRecruiter benefited from the strong U.S. labor market momentum during the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) operates a leading online job listings platform connecting businesses with job seekers. The company became publicly traded last year taking advantage of a hot job market in the United States into the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery. Indeed, ZipRecruiter has reported impressive growth in recent quarters supporting firming financials and a positive long-term outlook. Still, the stock has been under pressure with a deep selloff from recent highs following broader market weakness among "high-growth" technology companies trading at lofty valuations. For ZipRecruiter, one challenge is signs of a slowing job market compared to a record year in 2021. The stock looks interesting on the correction which has helped to balance valuation concerns, but we believe the upside may be limited into 2022 headwinds.
MARKETS
Axios

The high cost of bringing down inflation

Suppose the Federal Reserve had perfect foresight last year, and set out to keep inflation at its 2% target anyway — despite supply disruptions and labor shortages. What would that have looked like?. The answer: A catastrophe for growth, according to new research from the BlackRock Investment Institute. The...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy