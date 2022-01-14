ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 02:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern and North Woods Maine. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 21:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and the southern Adirondacks, the Taconics, eastern Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, and Upper Hudson Valley in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and the southern Adirondacks, the Taconics, eastern Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, and Upper Hudson Valley in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures and wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

