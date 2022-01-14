Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 21:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and the southern Adirondacks, the Taconics, eastern Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, and Upper Hudson Valley in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0