Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 02:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Far Northern and North Woods Maine. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO