Public Safety

Dog trapped by landslide 6 days ago found alive

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGNOLIA, Wash. (CBS Newspath/KIRO/WKRC) - Seattle firefighters rescued a dog after it was trapped after last Friday’s landslide in Magnolia. The dog, Sammy, was found alive, trapped behind a refrigerator with the body of a second dog. A landslide in Magnolia sent mud and debris coursing down a...

greaterlongisland.com

Elderly dog missing for five days found alive and well in Blue Point

Alex, the elderly Blue Point beagle reported missing last week, was found today trapped in a house crawl space not far from his Arthur Avenue home. Before his rescue, the beloved 14-year-old dog survived five days in sometimes frigid temperatures, as his owners and members of the community scrambled day and night to find him.
BLUE POINT, NY
WMTW

WATCH: Dog rescued from home 6 days after landslide collapse

SEATTLE — A whimper was heard from a collapsed Seattle home Thursday morning, prompting a fire department to work on the very delicate situation. The home collapsed in a landslide six days ago, and officials say it was too dangerous to go inside. Firefighters worked for hours cutting through...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Police identify 19-year-old man shot and killed in Pleasant Ridge

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Pleasant Ridge. The shooting happened at the Colonial Ridge Apartments off of Montgomery Road. People called 911 shortly after 3:30 p.m. and reported hearing several shots. Investigators found...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Elmwood Place officer fires shot during chase of suspect

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Elmwood Place Police officer fired a shot at a suspect who was driving right towards him Monday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the officer tried to stop Kacfluis Levy for an "equipment violation" at Vine and Maple streets at about 11:15 p.m.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Suspected thief hides in Kroger store after closing

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A neighborhood crime alert in Norwood where a woman apparently thought she had free rein of a Kroger store after it closed. But cameras are on her the whole time, watching her hide under the break area sink, snoop around cash registers and toss cartons of cigarettes in a bag.
NORWOOD, OH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
WSET

Virginia woman charged after dog found buried alive

PETERSBURG, VA. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive. The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from someone claiming to have witnessed the incident in the Jones Trailer Park. WWBT-TV reports that the witness...
VIRGINIA STATE

