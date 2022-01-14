Dog trapped by landslide 6 days ago found alive

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

POMFRET, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO