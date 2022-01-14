ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh Government sets out two-week plan to unravel coronavirus restrictions

The Welsh Government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will reveal his road map for returning to alert level 0, during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level 0 is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

This could mean Six Nations Rugby matches which are due to start next month can go ahead in the country.

Pressure had been mounting from sports organisations and fans, with many fearing games would have to be held across the border in England.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Government said: “The Welsh Government is able to start removing the protections put in place in response to the Omicron wave, thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign – more than 1.75 million people have had the extra booster dose.”

The press briefing will take place at 12.15pm.

The Independent

Covid news - live: Drakeford says UK government ‘has abandoned science’ to distract from party scandal

The UK government has “long since abandoned” Covid-19 figures when devising restrictions, the first minister of Wales has said, instead basing their decisions on diverting attention from the party scandal.Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mark Drakeford said: I don’t think there’s any doubt at all the UK Government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science.“It is a government desperately mired in difficulties of its own making, and is forever on the lookout for a headline that will distract people’s attention from the awful mess that it finds itself in.”When asked if he believed the differences...
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon set to update MSPs on Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon will give her latest coronavirus statement to MSPs on Tuesday after suggesting her government is planning for a long-term shift away from the kind of restrictions Scots have faced since the start of the pandemic.On Monday, the First Minister said the country had to ask itself “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” might be needed so the country could live with coronavirus, and hinted face masks may be used long into the future as part of this.“Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we’ll wake...
BBC

Covid: 'No parties' at Welsh government headquarters

There were no parties at Welsh government buildings during Covid lockdowns, the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford was responding following revelations about Downing Street and the UK government. He said he would have taken "a very dim view" of it.
The Independent

Plans to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales ‘will be delayed until spring’

Plans to reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales will likely be delayed until the spring, health minister Eluned Morgan has warned.Baroness Morgan indicated it could be months before elective surgeries are restarted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Many health boards paused non-urgent operations last month so resources could be redirected to the coronavirus booster jab rollout and to help with the Omicron variant wave.I am contacted on a daily basis, as I'm sure we all are, by constituents in pain wondering how much longer they can go onLaura Jones MSThe move prompted concern over the country’s already soaring waiting list...
BBC

Covid: Christmas restrictions 'cost Welsh pubs £16,000 each'

Pubs in Wales lost an average of £16,000 each during the latest round of Covid restrictions, according to an industry organisation. Welsh Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said it was cash they won't get back. The Welsh government put restrictions on big events and businesses in...
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions introduced in response to the Omicron wave will be brought to an end next Monday.The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the changes would be made as Scotland is now on the “downward slope” of infections from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.However, some baseline restrictions will remain in place for the immediate future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contacts as much as possible by...
The Independent

Covid news: Wales unveils plan to ease restrictions over two weeks after Omicron peak - as it happened

Mark Drakeford has set out Wales’s plan for easing Covid restrictions amid signs that the Omicron wave “may have peaked”.The first minister said curbs will be removed gradually over the next two weeks if conditions allow.“We can now look more confidently to the future and plan to start gradually removing the alert level two restrictions, starting with the outdoors measures,” Mr Drakeford said.“But the pandemic is not over,” he warned. “We will closely monitor the public health situation – this is a fast-moving and volatile variant, which could change suddenly. I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules...
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: Cautious approach to Covid will continue in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has refused to move away from taking a “cautious” approach to dealing with the pandemic after the Scottish Conservative leader claimed recent restrictions had been unnecessary.Ms Sturgeon told MSPs last week that the projection of 50,000 new coronavirus infections per day by mid-January had not been met, with spread limited to around 30,000 per day after restrictions on hospitality and large events were put in place in December.But Douglas Ross claimed the restrictions were not needed given the Omicron variant appears to be less severe than other strains.At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross said:...
The Independent

Covid-19: What are the different rules in place across the UK?

Rules to tackle Covid-19 in England are to loosen after other nations in the UK already announced the lifting of some restrictions.Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday more than 90% of over-60s across the UK have now had booster vaccines, with England set to treat the virus like flu.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?–What are the rules in England?Currently, face coverings are compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.Secondary school...
The Independent

Prospective NHS chairman used private healthcare in 2021, MPs hear

The Government’s preferred candidate for chairman of NHS England has told MPs he used private healthcare last year for treatment.Richard Meddings, the former chairman of TSB Bank group, said he used private care in 2021 after being diagnosed with a DVT – a blood clot in a vein.In a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by the Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Meddings stressed he was a user of the health service and had private health insurance as part of the perks from his previous banking roles.The proposed Chair of the NHS answered my question in @CommonsHealth just now to say he...
The Independent

Dropping Plan B will not ease pressure on NHS, nurses warn

Nursing leaders have hit back at Boris Johnson after he announced that Plan B measures across England are to be scrapped.Royal College of Nursing chief executive Pat Cullen said the country cannot rely on vaccines alone and the pressure on health services is “unrelenting”.Meanwhile, some scientists have warned that dropping the restrictions so soon is a risk and could backfire.Ms Cullen said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS “We can’t rely on the vaccine alone when the situation is...
The Independent

Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from seven days to five in NI

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has indicated that the self-isolation period for Covid-19 will reduce from seven days to five.Mr Givan tweeted that the Department of Health has confirmed that the new rule will apply from January 21.In the same tweet, Mr Givan also indicated that he hoped progress can be made at the meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday to lift some Covid measures.From 21st January Department of Health has confirmed self isolation period in Northern Ireland will reduce from 7 days to 5. Today I’ve been engaging with colleagues & officials on what Covid measures can...
