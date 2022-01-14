ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 fireside reds to cosy up with and blow away the January blues

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 7 days ago
Unquestionably the dullest time of the year, is it any wonder those dips in temperature and gloomy grey skies make us want to sink into the sofa and reach for a restful, fireside red?

A smooth sipper, nothing too challenging, something just right to cheer up a simple supper of warming comfort food, as thoughts turn to brighter days ahead.

Here’s what’s on our winter wine rack for coming in from the cold…

1. Beefsteak Club Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Argentina (£6, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

Easy-going and a snip at the price, this mellow malbec effortlessly balances sweet blueberry and cherry with ripe plums, savoury herbs and a smooth, silky palate. Just the ticket with rich beef stews and casseroles.

2. Specially Selected French GSM 2019, Pays d’Oc, France (£6.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A blend of grenache, syrah (shiraz) and mouvedre, this is a solid red to snuggle up with. Blackberry, truffle and aromas of sweet spice draw you in then complex brambly fruits take over, with a hint of cacao coming into play on the long, lingering finish. Smooth enough to enjoy on its own, or perfect with French onion soup.

3. Yali Wild Swan Merlot 2020, Central Valley, Chile (£7.50, Co-op stores)

(Yali/PA)

Said to be an ‘everyday, easy-drinking’ wine, the winemaker recommends pairing this fruity model of a merlot with his favourite Chilean dish, pastel de choclo (beef and corn casserole) – and you’ll be happy to find its basket of black cherry fruits with cinnamon and mocha notes satisfies with every sip.

4. Graham Norton He-Devil Rich Crafted Red 2020, Mendoza, Argentina (£9.50, Morrisons)

(Graham Norton/PA)

If you’re hankering after a celebrity wine for a prime spot on your rack, Graham Norton’s new He-Devil has ‘Friday night in’ written all over it, with the chat show host back on our screens. A riot of plummy sweet spice with seductive dark fruit aromas and a pleasant, toasty finish, this is a soft, juicy crowd-pleaser.

5. Adnams Douro Red 2019, Portugal (£9.99, Adnams)

(Adnams/PA)

A plush Portuguese that’s juicy yet structured, gorgeous aromas of hedgerow fruits and florals are followed by a ripe swathe of plummy fruit, touch of cherry, wild berries and a soft, rounded, spicy finish. A terrific trio of three native grapes – tinta roriz (tempranillo), touriga franca and touriga nacional – it’s delicious from word go and vegan-friendly.

6. No 1 IPW Chianti Classico Riserva 2016, Italy (£15.99, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

This own label top-notch Tuscan really does have it all, especially if you love a lick of well-judged oak and a rich, layered style with lots of body and depth. Expect enticing scents of rose petal, sweet spice and rosemary, and lots of lovely perfumed cherry plum fruit on the fruit-forward finish. Bring on the spag bol.

7. Donnaluna Aglianico Viticolti De Conciliis 2018, Campania, Italy (£18, Armit Wines)

(Armit Wines/PA)

A wine to really bring a smile to your face and boasting one of Italy’s oldest grapes, aglianico reds are built to last – but this vivid beauty can be enjoyed now too. Cited as ‘one of the best value reds coming from Campania’, it’s luxurious on the palate and velvety smooth, refined yet robust with blackberry, violet and olive aromas mirrored on the palate, concentrated without being too weighty with wonderful silky texture. Bellissima!

