Tennis

French Open champ Krejcikova saves 7 match points to advance

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova saved seven match points to beat Anett Kontaveit 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (12) on Friday and advance to the Sydney Tennis Classic final. The match between world No. 3 Krejcikova and No. 4 Kontaveit lived up to its billing just days before...

The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS

