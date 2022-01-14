ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron for 1-2 months -S.African study

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has shown 85% effectiveness in protecting against the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa’s Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday.

Glenda Grey presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Fourth Booster Shot Provides Limited Protection Against Omicron, Finds Preliminary Study in Israel

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been spreading like wildfire across the globe since December. The rapid rise in the new COVID-19 cases caught many countries by surprise and resulted in extending the pandemic-related restrictions. Omicron’s transmissibility, severity, and ability to dodge vaccine-induced protection has been under intense scrutiny for nearly two months now. And we are finally getting some concrete answers.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Johannesburg#Covid#J J#Medical Research Council#Samrc#South African
njbmagazine.com

J&J Vax Shows Durable Protection Against COVID

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced new results from the largest study to date on the durability of COVID-19 vaccines in the US, showing that a single shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine resulted in long-lasting protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. The study was sponsored by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of J&J and conducted in partnership with the Department of Science-Aetion, Inc, and the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology, Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmatimes.com

New study finds AstraZeneca booster generates higher antibodies against Omicron

AstraZeneca (AZ) has reported preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its COVID-19 booster shot, Vaxzevria. The results from the trial immunogenicity and safety trial, D7220C00001, reveal that the vaccine generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant as well as others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma, according to Reuters.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Most Vaccine Combos Yield Higher Omicron Shield Than Just J&J (1)

Nearly all combinations of Covid-19 shots appear to ramp up antibodies to fight off the omicron variant, although researchers found that two doses of. ’s vaccine offer the least antibody protection. The two other vaccines available in the U.S., from. Pfizer. /BioNTech and. Moderna,. differ from J&J by using genetic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyChesCo

NRx Announces Planned Study Investigating BriLife Booster Vaccine Against Omicron Variant

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has expanded on the information provided Monday at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference regarding the BriLife™ investigational vaccine for COVID-19. Last week, NRx met with experts from the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) to review data and research related to the ability of the BriLife vaccine to induce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant. Based on the preliminary findings, NRx is currently designing a phase 2b/3 study of the BriLife vaccine as a booster to protect against COVID-19 variants of concern including the Omicron variant. Patients in the study will be fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines. It is anticipated that the study will begin in the first quarter of 2021 in Israel and will be expanded in coordination with the health ministries of several countries. The IIBR previously published initial serological findings documenting a neutralizing antibody response against the Delta variant that was comparable to the response against the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus. (JAFFE-HOFFMAN, 2021)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA adds rare bleeding risk to J&J shot side effects

The FDA revised the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 11 to include new information about the risk of a rare bleeding disorder. "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination," the FDA said in a letter to Janssen Biotech, J&J's biotech arm.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy