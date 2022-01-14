By grounding itself, Station Eleven created a refreshing take on the post-apocalyptic drama

Spoilers! Beware! If you have not finished Station Eleven, the HBO Max miniseries, you should probably do that. THE WORST PART of the end of the world is finding out the world didn’t take you with it. Station Eleven starts before that moment, with an eight-year-old girl who is left alone and a young man in need of a purpose. Those are Kirsten and Jeevan, and they have a head start on the apocalypse thanks to Jeevan’s sister who works in an ER. Episode two leaps 20 years ahead where Kirsten has found a family with a group of artists called the Traveling Symphony, and every summer they follow a prescribed touring schedule around Lake Michigan called “the wheel.” “We travel for a reason,” the conductor tells Kirsten, “they blame you if you stay, but they love you like you saved ’em when you come back.” The Symphony encounters an Entity called the Prophet who gathers children around himself (post-pans, he calls them) and speaks in the vernacular of “Station Eleven,” a limited release graphic novel set on a space station that was Kirsten’s companion and obsession in the years after the flu. This sounds like a lot, but the centrality of this cultural detritus is vital to the show. Station Eleven is earnest about the role of art in making life possible. The series is about what survives the apocalypse, what people hold onto when there’s nothing left to do the holding for them.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO