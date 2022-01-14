Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn Spears' ABC News interview, accusing her of trying to sell a book "at my expense"

The man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours is back in jail. Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 in Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a law enforcement source told Page Six on Tuesday. Authorities did not say whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. It marks his third arrest in a year. He was detained at a Nashville airport over a security violation in August. He later called it an “inconvenience,” saying he had ended “up in handcuffs because of something stupid,” allegedly cutting the security line and moving into an off-limits area. He was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges in January, including driving under the influence and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both times, he was held on $2,500 bonds and freed from jail. After the Dec. 30 incident, however, he is being held on a $30,000 bond, a Franklin Police Department spokesperson said. Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Spears is now engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari.

