Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn Spears' ABC News interview, accusing her of trying to sell a book "at my expense"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spears posted a lengthy statement to Twitter in response to her sister's exclusive interview with Good Morning America's Juju Chang to promote her new book Things I Should Have Said. “She was...

The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears to Gain Control of Her Money as Judge Refuses to Reserve Funds for Legal Fees

The fight over whether Britney Spears should pay millions in legal fees racked up by her father while he was conservator of her estate isn’t over, but an L.A. judge won’t allow funds to be kept in the conservatorship until that’s decided and has ruled the performer should have control over her money. In a heated Wednesday afternoon hearing before Judge Brenda Penny, attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears and others connected to the now-terminated conservatorship sparred over allegations of misconduct, press leaks and who should control the star’s money. Justin Gold, an attorney for the temporary conservator of the estate, John...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Back in Jail After Stalking Arrest

The man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours is back in jail. Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 in Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a law enforcement source told Page Six on Tuesday. Authorities did not say whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. It marks his third arrest in a year. He was detained at a Nashville airport over a security violation in August. He later called it an “inconvenience,” saying he had ended “up in handcuffs because of something stupid,” allegedly cutting the security line and moving into an off-limits area. He was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges in January, including driving under the influence and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both times, he was held on $2,500 bonds and freed from jail. After the Dec. 30 incident, however, he is being held on a $30,000 bond, a Franklin Police Department spokesperson said. Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Spears is now engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Spears Over “Fantastical Grievances”

Following days of heated online back-and-forth with her sister amid Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing press tour for her new memoir, Britney Spears is demanding her sister stop “derogatorily” speaking about her. In a cease-and-desist letter dated Jan. 17 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has demanded Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in reference to Britney while Jamie Lynn promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Net Worth $6 Million? Here’s How She Makes Her Money

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over. As of late, the former pop princess’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been making headlines for her explosive new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she calls Britney’s behavior “paranoid” and “erratic” growing up. Despite claims to the contrary coming from Britney, in a recent interview while promoting the tell-all book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.” The 30-year-old mom-of-two, who is 10 years younger than Britney, also insists she had nothing to do with...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Sent Jamie Lynn a Cease-&-Desist After Claiming She Should’ve ‘Slapped’ Her & Calling Her a ‘Scum Person’

Battle in court. Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn Spears a cease-and-desist letter after her younger sister’s “false or fantastical” lies about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said. In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by People, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart—who represented her when Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in December 2021—slammed Jamie Lynn for how she “exploited” her older sister for “monetary gain” and book sales. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read. “Although Britney has...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears files cease and desist against ‘outrageous’ claims in Jamie Lynn’s ‘misleading’ memoir

Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”The letter also accuses Jamie...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Britney Spears to Call Her ‘Privately’ as Singer Slams Sister’s Loyalty: ‘This Is Embarrassing’

For the record. Britney Spears spoke out amid her feud with Jamie Lynn Spears to share a message with her younger sister, and the writer hopes they can settle this privately. “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the 30-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 15.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Britney Spears' dad used his role as conservator to try to film a Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears TV pilot

Framing Britney Spears executive producer Liz Day's latest revelation in The New York Times comes as Britney Spears' lawyer is alleging financial misconduct on her dad Jamie Spears' part. Day reports that Jamie Spears used a Britney tour staffer to try to launch a TV show titled Cookin' Cruzin' and Chaos with the slogan: "Put a little South in your Mouth" According to Variety, Jamie Spears pitched the show in 2015 to networks including Cooking Channel.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

