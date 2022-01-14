ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Best Practices for Improving Cloud Encryption

By Farwa Sajjad
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses increasingly adopt cloud technology, cloud security becomes paramount. Every year, the number of cloud security threats increases, making organizations reconsider their decision to migrate from on-premises and investigate ways to improve cloud security. One way to enhance cloud security is to improve cloud encryption. Most cloud service...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Incident Management: Benefits, KPIs and Best Practices

Incident management is basically a process of IT service management or ITSM that is designed with the goal of restoring normal service operations after an incident as quickly as possible with minimal business impact. Incident management ensures that the best level of availability and service quality is maintained, even in the face of adversity.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

10 Best Practices for IoMT Security To Watch in 2022

As the coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, hospitals and healthcare systems have attempted to keep up with community needs via IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices. Federal agencies have even authorized emergency use of certain types of IoMT devices in order to monitor and reduce coronavirus disease exposure.
ELECTRONICS
dataversity.net

DataEd Webinar: Data Strategy Best Practices

To view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Too often I hear the question “Can you help me with our Data Strategy?” Unfortunately, for most, this is the wrong request because it focuses on the least valuable component – the Data Strategy itself. A more useful request is this: “Can you help me apply data strategically?”Yes, at early maturity phases the process of developing strategic thinking about data is more important than the actual product! Trying to write a good (must less perfect) Data Strategy on the first attempt is generally not productive –particularly given the widespread acceptance of Mike Tyson’s truism: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Refocus on learning how to iteratively improve the way data is strategically applied. This will permit data-based strategy components to keep up with agile, evolving organizational strategies. This approach can also contribute to three primary organizational data goals.
GOOGLE
HackerNoon

Top MLOps Best Practices You Should Know

Machine learning is all the rage in today's business world. Machine learning has a lot of value-add potential, but how do you get started? What are some best practices that can help your company find success with MLOps? This blog post will explore the top 5 MLOps best practices you should know about. The Principles of MLOps: Collaboration, iteration, and transparency are three main principles for MLOps. Here are four tips for ensuring smooth model deployment: Make Sure Data Is Ready, and use open source tools such as Tflow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn and iRODS.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encryption Software#Data Encryption#Cloud Storage#Information Security
thepaypers.com

Tonik improves financial inclusion through Google Cloud partnership

Singapore-based digital bank, Tonik, has tapped Google Cloud’s platform to improve financial inclusion for all Filipinos. Leveraging Google Cloud’s expertise in scalable infrastructure, application programming interface (API) management, machine learning (ML) and data analytics, the bank has taken ten months to innovate its Open Banking technology and deliver improved financial services.
ECONOMY
Forbes

15 Best Practices For Creating Engaging Internal Newsletters

Keeping employees and managers informed and engaged is no small feat, but helping them feel connected and inspired can be even more difficult. As smart communications pros know, leaders can achieve these objectives and more with an internal company newsletter. A great internal newsletter is a welcome sight in an...
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

Landing Page SEO Best Practices & Tips For Success

Google constantly updates its algorithm. This year alone, they’ve announced 12 significant updates. But, of course, it doesn’t include the hundreds of minor updates Google has made to its search engine. Could these updates affect the performance of your landing pages? Absolutely. Adjusting to these constant changes is...
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Five Cryptography best practices for developers

Learn about the five cryptography best practices every developer should follow to secure their applications. Cryptography is a huge subject with dedicated experts, but that doesn’t mean developers can leave it entirely to their security teams. Building security into DevOps means you need to understand how to deliver secure, high-quality code at velocity. Having some basic cryptography under your belt will help.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
marketsplash.com

Conversation Intelligence: Best Practices & Helpful Software Tools

Conversation intelligence helps you to gain valuable insights from your everyday interactions with your customers. We are here to tell you how. Whenever a consumer contacts your business, they are telling you exactly what they want, and what you need to do to give this to them. These interactions are...
SOFTWARE
tkmagazine.com

Best Practices In Starting A Private Practice

Starting a private practice gives you a chance to structure your business in the way that works best for you. Three of the faculty at Washburn University’s Social Work Department Alicia Lawrence, Lydia Diebolt and Tonya Ricklefs have their own private practices and share their recommendations for starting a business focused on counseling and mediation.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Zero-Trust in the Intracloud

As organizations increasingly integrate their cloud and data center ecosystems and accelerate the move to hybrid cloud environments, the risks presented by this dynamic, complex IT landscape will become all the more prominent in 2022—making organizations even more prone to successful cyberattacks. Defining your Intracloud Ecosystem. Think of it...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Why Is It Important to Invest in OT Cybersecurity for 2022?

As we enter 2022, it’s important that organizations invest in cybersecurity for their operational technology (OT) systems. Why? One of the reasons is that Industry 4.0 can sometimes introduce more risk for OT. This is evident in several Industry 4.0 market trends. For example, there’s digital twin infrastructure. That’s...
SOFTWARE
lakecountybanner.com

Best Practices When Shipping Electronics

Whether it’s a gift someone ordered online or a supply order for a company, electronic equipment is often particularly expensive to ship. Unlike other materials like fabrics or textiles, electronics require specific packing and shipping instructions. Things like temperature, movement, and the number of g-forces can make a fragile...
INDUSTRY
securityboulevard.com

Your guide to hiring an AWS cloud engineer in 2022

Flexibility, resilience, and a higher degree of security – what else a business could ask for. Cloud platforms offer them all and that’s the reason around 85% of organizations are using cloud technology. Organizations are becoming cloud-first, and with this comes an increased demand for cloud professionals. Every business out there competing for cloud talents, are you too in the same queue?
JOBS
windowsreport.com

5+ best email encryption software [2022 Guide]

Email encryption software is extremely important nowadays because digital correspondence has never been more endangered. These solutions practically scramble the contents of the message so they cannot be read by anyone who intercepts it. Sometimes, the email client comes with encryption but there are also add-ons that can enhance its...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The Supply Chain Needs Better Cybersecurity and Risk Management

The supply chain is under a historic amount of pressure, but the strain on its cybersecurity and risk management may be in even worse condition. As 2021 draws to a close, the global supply chain is in a state comparable to rush-hour traffic in bad weather. Everything seems to be backed up whether due to supply and demand issues, wait times at shipping ports, or any number of other delays.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Zero Trust Network Access vs. Least Privileged Access

If there’s a phrase as buzzy as Zero Trust these days, it’s least privileged access. The two sound similar in both name and concept. If you’re employing zero trust aren’t you, by default, also only granting least privileged access? Yes and no. The two practices are closely tied together, and both revolve around the idea of protecting access points and utilizing access governance and access control — the systems that govern an access policy and the precision and control over which users can access what. By understanding both, and how they interact, you and your organization can better implement them and protect what’s most important — your critical access points and assets.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Using Zero-Trust to Secure Dissolving Network Boundaries

Today’s network perimeter has evolved as workloads have moved to the cloud while non-managed, mobile devices have become the norm rather than the exception. The location of applications, users and devices are no longer static, and data is no longer confined to the corporate data center. Gaps in visibility and protection continue to widen as the attack surface evolves, forcing companies to leverage multiple, disconnected tools to see and secure everything.
CELL PHONES
securityboulevard.com

SSH Host Based Authentication

Are you an organization that manages or hosts a huge pool of resources on remote locations/servers? Well, host-based authority-validation technique is the most-suited way to manage the access and control rights related to your hardware and applications. Once implemented, this identity verification method applies to all the users. Do not...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

12 Best Practices for Writing Bash Scripts

Bash shell refers to Bourne Again Shell which can be found as the default shell in most of the Linux distributions. A Bash Script is a file where multiple shell commands are scripted to perform a particular task. If you are familiar with bash script then this article is for you, in this demonstration I have included 12 best practices to write a bash script to enhance the efficiency of the bash script and make it more readable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy