ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seth Meyers is returning to the studio next week after COVID quarantine

Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It’s our last show in the remote apartment! Next week...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 1

Related
TVOvermind

The Five Most Significant Moments Of Seth Meyers’ Career

Seth Meyers is one of the most bankable hosts in the entertainment industry right now. While he hasn’t yet reached the status of late-night hosts who have come before him, like Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, and Craig Ferguson, Meyers is well on his way to becoming a late-night superstar. Meyers’ journey towards stardom isn’t an overnight success, however. The talk show host has gone through ups and downs in his career, starting with a humble start in improv to eventually becoming one of the most popular figures on late-night TV. Here are the five most significant moments of Seth Meyers’ career, all of which contributed to who he has become as an entertainer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Acting Like a ‘Diva’ Since Getting Together With Kim Kardashian

It seems like things are still smooth sailing for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Though neither the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nor the King of Staten Island star have spoken publicly about their relationship, the two have been spotted on date nights and even taking a vacation together. But now it seems that Davidson’s high-profile relationship might be affecting his work, as a new report claims Davidson’s behavior on the set of Saturday Night Live has changed. “Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” a source shared with The Sun, via The Mirror. “He missed the first few days of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Covid
TVLine

Willem Dafoe to Host SNL on Jan. 29, With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe has been tapped to  close out Saturday Night Live‘s January episodes, with a musical assist from Katy Perry. NBC announced Tuesday that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will make his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 29. Perry, meanwhile, returns as musical guest for the fourth time. The “Firework” singer is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, PLAY, at Resorts World Theatre. Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 last weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers. SNL alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode, with Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest — handling musical duties.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NBC Cancels ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ After Four Seasons

NBC and Ellen DeGeneres will not be teaming up again for another season of fun and games. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which has aired on the network for four seasons, has been canceled, Variety has confirmed. This coincides with the conclusion of the comedian’s award-winning daytime talk show, slated to end this upcoming spring with Season 19. DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of the one-hour alternative series, which included supersized versions of some of the most popular games from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The series also features Stephen “tWitch” Boss who, with DeGeneres, oversaw the contestants playing different games over...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC News Sets New Podcast Push (Exclusive)

ABC News is planning a fresh podcast push, launching new series and adapting Good Morning America for audio. Beginning today, the first two hours of GMA will be available as podcasts, allowing for more portable consumption of the program, which is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. In addition, ABC Audio will launch a new entertainment podcast, Close Up, led by journalist Kelley Carter. The podcast will break down entertainment news, and feature interviews with stars, directors and other entertainment industry notables. Close Up will debut Feb. 9, the day after the 2022 Oscar nominations are announced. Close Up and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

A Fly-Swatting Whoopi Goldberg Returns... to Dead Air

Between remote broadcasts and redundant Hot Topics, The View seems to have a case of the winter doldrums, but there were a few rays of sunshine this week. In this episode of The View in Review podcast, we discuss Whoopi’s post-COVID return, a viral clip of Joy Behar and RuPaul Charles from 1997, our favorite guest segments, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Kathy Griffin "hate-watched" Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve Live, says: "I wasn't canceled. I was erased"

In a New York Times profile, Katie Rosman writes of Griffin five years after her Trump beheading photo incident: "Griffin, now 61, has been trying to make her way back since then, brushing up against a litany of obstacles: partisan rage, sexism, Hollywood’s fear of getting pulped-by-association, the pandemic, pill addiction, lung cancer and her own reputation. All the while she has tried to puzzle out who among the culturally damned gets a second chance in our society, who doesn’t and why. She feels cast out in an extended Hollywood exile and believes it’s because she is a middle-aged woman who doesn’t have a big agency, film studio or television network financially invested in her professional rebirth. She does not lack for money — she says her net worth is $50 million — but she craves the one thing that has driven her for decades: work." “I just want to get back to making people laugh,” said Griffin. “More than anything else, that’s what has been robbed from me.” In the profile, Griffin recalls demanding that CNN president Jeff Zucker give her a raise just 10 days before what turned out to be her last New Year's Eve Live in 2016. She told him that she was carrying more of the prep work than Cooper and felt she deserved more than the $80,000 her contract called for. Zucker “got very offended,” Griffin said. “He started yelling at me and he literally said something like, ‘Who do you think you are calling here demanding a raise?’ And then something came over me. And I just lost it. I just started screaming. I’m Kathy (beep!) Griffin, Jeff, that’s who I am.” She then said to him, “I would really feel a lot more comfortable showing up if I got paid what I deserve.” Zucker took that as a threat to bail on the show, and in a call to Griffin’s lawyer, fired her. Griffin called Zucker again, begging him to take her back. Zucker rehired her, but she said he cut her pay by 20 percent. In an interview with The Times, Zucker called Griffin's demand for a raise so close to New Year’s Eve “completely out of line.” “It sounds like she is acknowledging that, insofar as Kathy Griffin acknowledges she has ever done anything wrong,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Renewed by Bravo Through 2023

Bravo announced Wednesday that the network has renewed late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” through 2023. Cohen, who is the face of Bravo, has been the “Watch What Happens Live” host and executive producer since the show premiered in 2009. “What Watch Happens Live” has proven to be adaptable during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Cohen at first taping the show from his apartment with virtual guests. In fall 2020, Cohen returned to the studio — called “the clubhouse” — solo, but his guests remained virtual. In June of last year, Bravo announced that guests would once again appear from...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy