Let Tom Holland join girlfriend Zendaya on Euphoria!

Euphoria's East Highland High School is far from home for Spider-Man, but they need him. Tom Holland has been pleading to be on Euphoria and eagle-eyed fans spotted him on the set of season two after Siyon Foster shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on Jan. 9. Recently, Sydney Sweeney further fueled rumors that Holland will make a cameo on the teen drama. When asked about it, she laughed as she told IMDb, "I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day. East Highland's f*cked up . . . Euphoria meets the MCU." Spider-Man has always been a moral compass, and after what we saw during Euphoria's season two premiere, all of the students clearly need help.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO