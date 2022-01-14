3 Pillars of a Successful Managed Security Services Deployment

Online Fraud is off the Charts – See For Yourself. You've heard us say it before, and we'll say it again, online fraud represents a tremendous threat to businesses and brands of all sizes. The scale of the problem is mind-boggling, and with so many different digital channels to contend with from websites to social media platforms to marketplaces and more, modern threat actors have the upper hand. In fact, we've been measuring the scale of the problem for the past few years. You'll recall in our 2019 State of Phishing and Online Fraud Report our systems detected over 4.2 million phishing and scam pages. In 2020, that number jumped to over 6.9 million pages, with nearly 30,000 new phishing and scam pages detected globally on a daily basis. (Read full report here). And this past year, 2021, the rate of phishing and online fraud across the Internet skyrocketed even higher. Stay tuned for our 2021 year-end report to learn more.

