Cecily Strong says she's moved the reaction over her SNL Goober the Clown abortion sketch

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Certainly, I’m still surprised and sort of moved by the reaction and some private messages people have sent me,” Strong said on The View...

spectrumnews1.com

SNL star Cecily Strong makes her off-Broadway debut

If you’re looking for Cecily Strong on Saturday night, she won’t be at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center, or even on your TV. For every Saturday night in January, you can find the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “Schmigadoon!” star, in a real, live, theater. She’s making her New York stage debut in the one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” opening at the Shed.  “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” may have premiered on Broadway more than 30 years ago, but its themes still ring true in 2022.
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Jennifer Lopez's 'Real' Face—This Is NOT The Same Person!

Jennifer Lopez’s appearance has been a hot topic of conversation recently, as the internet struggled to comprehend what her secret to looking so flawless at 52 was. Many people speculated that perhaps the singer and actress wasn’t telling the whole truth about the cosmetic procedures she has and hasn’t had done (FYI, she is still denying ever having Botox, and is still crediting olive oil for her airbrushed complexion) but now many people are wondering whether we aren’t getting the full picture, and on closer inspection, perhaps J-Lo is ever so slightly just like the rest of us. Let us go into more detail!
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathy Griffin Says She Was Fired From Co-Hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show After Demanding Raise

Kathy Griffin says that when she asked for a pay raise ahead of CNN’s 2016 New Year’s Eve show, CNN president Jeff Zucker denied it and then fired her — before eventually rehiring her following a 20 percent cut in her pay. In a feature published by The New York Times, Griffin opened up about her attempt at pay negotiation, which quickly soured. Ten days before the network’s New Year’s Eve show, which Griffin was then co-hosting with Anderson Cooper, she says she reached out to the president of CNN, expressing that she was “carrying more of the prep work than...
Primetimer

Mary Cosby says she skipped Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's reunion taping because "they told lies"

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby said during a Twitter Spaces chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story," she continued. "And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed."
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
The Independent

Chris Rock says ‘eccentric’ Kanye West is ‘worth it’ despite the fact he ‘puts you through a lot’

Chris Rock has shared his views on “eccentric” rapper Kanye West.West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has been at the centre of several controversies over the years, but Rock has defended his honour.While speaking to Dana Carvey and David Spade on their podcast Fly on the Wall, Rock was asked if the rapper is “crazy”.Laughing, Rock replied: “He's an eccentric guy, you know? With Kanye I always go, ‘Is he worth it?’ And I’m like, ‘So far!’When asked to clarify if he meant as a friend or a musician, Rock stated: “As an artist. He puts you...
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget’s Widow Says Late Comedian “Just Wanted to Make People Feel Good”

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband’s kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America. Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released. After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood, including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast,...
