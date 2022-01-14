ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY is expected to meet solid support around 113.60 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra decline in USD/JPY is seen facing a tough barrier around 113.60 in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘test 114.30’ yesterday and we were of the view that ‘the next support 114.00 is...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD still risks a probable move lower – UOB

EUR/USD faces some downside pressure although it should meet decent support around 1.1285, noted UOB Group’s FX Strategists. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to trade ‘sideways within a range of 1.1320/1.1370’ yesterday. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1368 before dropping to 1.1301 during NY session. Downward momentum has improved somewhat and EUR could edge lower but a sustained drop below the major support at 1.1285 is unlikely. Resistance is at 1.1335, a breach of 1.1360 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.1280 key support

EUR/USD remains pressured after breaking 200-SMA for the first time in two weeks. Bearish MACD signals, weekly descending trend line also keep sellers hopeful. Two-month-old support line challenges sellers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support. EUR/USD fails to cheer greenback weakness, stays depressed around 1.1310 during the initial Asian session...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD faces some consolidation within 0.7140-0.7285 – UOB

AUD/USD is predicted to keep the range bound theme between 0.7140 and 0.7285 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could edge higher to 0.7260’ but we were of the view that ‘0.7285 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7275, we did not expect the swift and sharp pullback from the high (low has been 0.7207). The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 0.7170. Resistance is at 0.7225 followed by 0.7240.”
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative tone – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560 (next support is at 1.3520). Resistance is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3650.”
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Could Resume Decline, 113.20 Holds The Key

USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 115.00 support. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 114.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is facing resistance near 1.1400, GBP/USD started a fresh increase above 1.3600. Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,830 resistance zone. USD/JPY Technical...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Seeks Support

The Australian dollar climbed back after the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in December. A surge above 0.7270 was the bulls’ attempt to initiate a reversal. As sellers covered their bets, the way might be open for a meaningful rebound. The follow-up correction met solid buying interest at 0.7170.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD still seen within 1.3560-1.3725 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted Cable is expected to remain side-lined between 1.3560 and 1.3725 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner yesterday before settling at 1.3613 (+0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and GBP is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 1.3585 and 1.3660.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Downside bias seems to lose strength – UOB

The breakout of 114.75 would indicate that the downside pressure in USD/JPY has alleviated. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rebound in USD has scope to extend but a break of the strong resistance at 114.75 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to a high of 114.64 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to wane and USD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 114.20 and 114.65.”
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support

EUR/USD put in a breakout to fresh two-month-highs last week, finding resistance at a key spot on the chart. EUR/JPY has been on its back foot for the past couple of weeks, but a major spot of support is coming into play around the 130.00 psychological level. The analysis contained...
FXStreet.com

Extra consolidation likely in NZD/USD – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the decline in NZD has room to extend but oversold conditions suggest that the chance of a break of 0.6775 is not high’. Our expectations did not quite materialize as NZD traded sideways between 0.6788 and 0.6818. The underlying tone still appears to be a tad soft and we continue to see chance for NZD to drift lower. That said, a break of 0.6775 is unlikely. Resistance is at 0.6810 followed by 0.6820.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside pressure alleviated below 1.1390 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside momentum in EUR/USD could lose traction below the 1.1390 level. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has waned somewhat and this coupled with overbought conditions suggests that EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1435 and 1.1485’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1482 before dropping sharply to close at 1.1414 (-0.34%). The swift and sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself and the risk of a sustained decline from here is not high. Overall, EUR is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, expected to be between 1.1390 and 1.1445.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Upside bias reinforced above 114.75 – UOB

USD/JPY needs to regain 114.75 to mitigate downside pressure, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘the weakness in USD has yet to stabilize but any further decline is unlikely to break the major support at 113.60’. However, USD plummeted to 113.47 before rebounding strongly. The rebound has scope to extend but a break of the strong resistance at 114.75 is unlikely (minor resistance is at 114.50). On the downside, a breach of 113.90 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: 114.00 to 115.00 range likely ahead of BoJ meeting – OCBC

The JPY outperformed alongside the USD as the market digested a headline of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) planning for an eventual rate hike. This puts the market on their toes around the BoJ meeting on Tuesday. Strategists at OCBC Bank expect the USD/JPY pair to trade between 114.00 and 115.00 ahead of the meeting.
investing.com

AUD/JPY Breaks Below An Upside Support Line

AUD/JPY has been in a sliding mode since yesterday, and today, it managed to break below the upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 3. In our view, this has changed the short-term picture to somewhat negative. However, to get confident on a reversal, we would like to see an apparent dip below 82.05.
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Reaches support at 130.40

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate approached the January 4 high level on Thursday. However, the rate did not even attempt a proper test of the resistance of the high level, before starting a decline. The following decline passed the 131.00 mark and the technical levels around it. By the start...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.88; (P) 114.29; (R1) 114.59;. USD/JPY’s fall from 116.34 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 112.52 support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. On the upside, above 114.22 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.
FXStreet.com

CAD/JPY sellers challenging with key support

On the 4-hour chart, starting the new year with a golden cross, the CAD/JPY has been trading above the 50 exponential moving average in an uptrend since the first of the month. As the price hits the bottom of its ascending channel, the bulls are on the lookout for a rebound.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD now targets the 1.1500 mark and above – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now sees EUR/USD facing some near-term consolidation ahead of a potential move beyond 1.1500 the figure. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘solid upward momentum suggests that EUR could strengthen further to 1.1470’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 1.1515 is however, likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1481 before easing off. Upward momentum has waned somewhat and this coupled with overbought conditions suggests that EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, EUR is more likely to consolidate and trade between 1.1435 and 1.1485.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles near three-week low, around 114.25-20 area post-US data

USD/JPY witnessed heavy selling for the second straight day amid a broad-based USD weakness. Rebounding US bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the major. A positive risk tone might undermine the safe-haven JPY and help limit any further downfall. The USD/JPY pair...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Starts Fresh Decrease, Key Support at 113.20

USD/JPY started a fresh decline from well above 116.00. It broke a major bullish trend line with support near 115.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD surged above 1.1400, and GBP/USD rallied above the 1.3700. The US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 230K in the week ending Jan 08, 2022. USD/JPY...
