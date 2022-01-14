USD/JPY is expected to meet solid support around 113.60 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside momentum in EUR/USD could lose traction below the 1.1390 level. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has waned somewhat and this coupled with overbought conditions suggests that EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1435 and 1.1485’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1482 before dropping sharply to close at 1.1414 (-0.34%). The swift and sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself and the risk of a sustained decline from here is not high. Overall, EUR is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, expected to be between 1.1390 and 1.1445.”

