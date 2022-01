TRONA — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Thursday approval of a groundwater sustainability plan (GSP) submitted for the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Basin that clearly violates a key tenet of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA): prohibiting a groundwater management agency from determining water rights. The approval is granted despite DWR acknowledging that implementation of the GSP means “agricultural water use would be eliminated, and groundwater use would predominantly be for municipal and domestic uses and the U.S. Navy” and that it is “impossible” for DWR to assess the feasibility of the Authority’s expensive water importation project due to “uncertainty regarding financing and other project elements.”

TRONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO