Reusable Body Wash Packaging

It's 2022, so it's high time you stop shortchanging your shower experience. Your caddy can use a shiny new body wash, ready to douse your skin in loads of hydration and leave it feeling softer than ever. Sure, one might think that body wash isn't exactly the sexiest skincare product out there, but that's simply not true anymore! Body wash and shower gel formulas are more luxurious than ever, and it's becoming more and more important to put thought behind the ingredients you're putting on your skin below the neck, which should not come secondary to the skin on your face. (If your skin is dry and sensitive, check out our list of our favorite body butters, creams, and lotions, bar none.) This list includes budget-friendly picks and a few splurge-worthy options if you really want to treat yourself.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO