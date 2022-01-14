ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reusable Body Wash Packaging

By Michael Hemsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommon household products and personal care items are being targeted more as of late to make them more stainable, which is exactly what we're seeing with the Dove...

northernstar.info

5 body washes to help hydrate dry skin

Winter is in full swing with freezing temperatures and strong winds. With these conditions comes dry, scratchy skin that can be helped with nourishing body products. Here are five body washes to help combat dry, winter skin. Method Body Pure Peace Body Wash. Method Body has multiple selections of body...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Eco-Friendly Luggage

Italian luxury fashion label Gucci has unveiled its new 'Off the Grid' travel collection, offering an assortment of eco-friendly luggage options for sustainably-minded flyers. The new capsule will be the first installment from the brand's Gucci Circular Lines concept -- a new initiative that supports the brand's use of circular production.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Trend I Wanted To Hate: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bags

It was the day before Christmas and all through the house, I did not have a present for my finance brother and his fashionista girlfriend and was getting increasingly stressed out about it. With no intention to brave the mall, I hit up the bougie co-op next door to my apartment and picked out some locally made, “artisanal” treats like garlic-infused olive oil and “small batch” almond butter (things I assume rich people like).
SHOPPING
rentonreporter.com

13 Best-Smelling Men’s Body Washes to Try

Are you confident that you are using a great-smelling body wash that is also just right for your skin? With all the products out there it can be hard to find one that suits your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this list of best smelling men’s body washes for you to try. Read on for some must-try products that will earn their place in your shower!
SKIN CARE
SPY

Stay Fresh and Clean All Day Long With the Best Body Wash for Men

The right body wash will wipe clean get all the grime and sweat from your daily grind if you shower at night, or prepare you for the day ahead if you’re more of an a.m. person. But it can be hard choosing which body wash to get, considering how many options there are on the market. When it comes to choosing the right body wash for you, it’s important to factor in your skin’s needs. For example, many of our top picks are made with soothing ingredients like aloe to help your skin stay hydrated. Of course, fragrance is a key...
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: The Best Body Washes for Dry Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Spoil yourself with Spongelle: Get 25% off body buffers, washes and more

Spring for some self-care with Spongelle. Now is the time to escape the cold and spend time pampering yourself. Spongelle makes a variety of indulgent buffers, bath washes, lotions, room diffusers and other products that will have your bath feeling like a spa. Stock up and save on its New Arrivals collection. Spongelle is cutting the cost by 25% with the code NEW2022 now through Jan. 10.
SKIN CARE
Epicurious

My Search for the Best Reusable Grocery Bag Is Over

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After using thousands of reusable bags in every shape and size, I’ve finally found the best reusable grocery bags. And yes, I’m exaggerating when I say I’ve used thousands, but I have carried a lot of tote bags. I made my first donation to my local public radio station 20 years ago just to get the bag, and I haven’t stopped collecting canvas carryalls since.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Marie Claire

The 25 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Type and Price Point

It's 2022, so it's high time you stop shortchanging your shower experience. Your caddy can use a shiny new body wash, ready to douse your skin in loads of hydration and leave it feeling softer than ever. Sure, one might think that body wash isn't exactly the sexiest skincare product out there, but that's simply not true anymore! Body wash and shower gel formulas are more luxurious than ever, and it's becoming more and more important to put thought behind the ingredients you're putting on your skin below the neck, which should not come secondary to the skin on your face. (If your skin is dry and sensitive, check out our list of our favorite body butters, creams, and lotions, bar none.) This list includes budget-friendly picks and a few splurge-worthy options if you really want to treat yourself.
SKIN CARE
helloglow.co

How To Make Reusable Cotton Rounds From Old Dish Cloths

One of my big goals for this year is to cut down on the amount of trash my husband and I throw away. Not only am I excited about saving money (less packaging means less expensive, right? Maybe?), but I really love the idea of creating less waste in general.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

How to clean reusable food-storage bags

By now, everyone should be familiar with how bad plastics are for the environment. In the kitchen, one contributor to waste is the use of disposable plastic bags. Though they can be washed and reused in certain instances — bags that contained raw meat, seafood or eggs should be tossed — eventually they will break and find their way to the trash.
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Odor-Absorbing Garbage Bags

Simplehuman, the performance-driven home goods innovation brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new simplehuman Odorsorb Liners. As its name suggests, the new product naturally eliminates bad smells. This is achieved through a carbon-infused liner that naturally absorbs and neutralizes odor molecules, trapping them inside. The simplehuman...
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Vegan Leather Handbags

Veganologie's fully recycled vegan leather handbag is made with PU leather and faux suede lining created from recycled plastic bottles. Every component of the sustainable handbag is made from 100% recycled materials that are GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified and a single bag helps to repurpose about 11 plastic bottles.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Apple-Infused Gel Cleansers

Kinship's new Naked Apple oil-free cleanser has a gel formula that's geared towards blemish control, supporting a healthy skin barrier and minimizing the appearance of pores. The Naked Apple Oil-Free Blemish Control Gel Cleanser is useful for preventing future blemishes with a dermatologist-tested formula that includes sustainably harvested apple extract, brightening niacinamide, lactic acid and a plant-based Kinbiome probiotic.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Fully-Recyclable Sleeve Packaging

The EMSUR 'ECOEM-Sleeves' shrink sleeve solution has been shown off by the brand as a packaging solution that would work to greatly enhance recyclability of bottle-style packaging when it enters the recycling system. The sleeve is achieved using PET-based films along with washable inks that could be used on bottled carbonated drinks, juice, water and drinkable yogurts. The sleeves could be printed with a range of material and information, but would be able to be incorporated into the recycling system without causing a disruption.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

10-Second Clean Eyeshadows

10-Second Eye by Kosas is a gel watercolor eyeshadow that's packaged in a tube with an applicator that's ready to be swiped across the eyelids. The color cosmetic is available in a range of shades from rose gold and neutral bronze to warm spicy brown and each non-irritating, ophthalmologist-tested formula is "infused with liquid skincare."
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Fashion Luggage Collections

The Gucci 'Off The Grid' Collection has been unveiled by the fashion brand as an eco-friendly luggage lineup that will provide avid jet-setters with a way to keep all of their essentials securely stowed throughout their trip. The various pieces in the collection are crated with ECONYL nylon fabric that is emblazoned with the brand's signature GG pattern print. The recycled material is paired with additional trim fabrics that call to mind accents from the brand's usual fashion products.
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Deeply Dark Disc Timepieces

The Ressence Type 3 BBB timepiece is a distinct accessory for those seeking out a more aesthetically interesting take on the classic watch design that will perfectly suit a range of different lifestyle needs. The watch -- which is short for Black, Black, Black -- boasts a series of rotating discs in place of conventional hands for the hours, minutes, seconds and days. The watch features a polished black titanium case that has been paired with a DLC finish to give it a glossy aesthetic that is perfectly suited against the oil-filled sapphire glass.
LIFESTYLE

