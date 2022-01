SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Verizon is holding off on launching their 5G wideband network to 90 million Americans that was designed to improve reliability and speed to homes and businesses. “This is management by crisis,” said Juan Browne, a pilot. Browne has been flying for commercial airlines for 23 years. He doesn’t mince words when it comes to the rollout of the 5G network. “Had we just done a little better coordination ahead of time, we wouldn’t have to have it come down like this,” he said. His biggest concern is how the 5G network will interfere with radio altimeters – instruments that work on...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO