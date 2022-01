Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn at 11:47 p.m. Jan. 15 for a report of an altercation between two women. One was found in the hallway and appeared to be drunk. She had two active warrants but both agencies declined to pick her up. The Cleveland woman, 30, was subsequently arrested for domestic violence against her sister. The altercation started after an argument about a social media video.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO