Cloudy, cooler tonight; Chance for accumulating snow Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Temperatures below freezing until Sunday

Chance for snow Sunday

Few flurries/snow showers Monday

The Bottom Line: Sunday Snow

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and colder for Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s by morning, according to Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

Overnight Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny for Saturday. It will be a cold day with highs in the upper 20s. A little more clearing expected Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the teens by Sunday morning.

Weekend in View

>>Snow chance for Sunday: What we know right now

SUNDAY: Some sun early will quickly give way to clouds. It will be a chilly day with highs in the middle 30s. A strong area of low pressure will be moving through the region bringing the chance for snow Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Sunday's Expected Snowfall

Futurecast Sunday Afternoon

The best chance for snow exists primarily near and south and east of Dayton. A sharp gradient of accumulation appears likely with this system, meaning there could be a fine line between areas that see little to no snow and areas that pick up more than an inch of snow.

Futurecast Sunday Evening

For now, areas north and west of a Bellefontaine to Dayton line can expect only flurries, up to an inch of snow close to this line. South and east of this Bellefontaine to Dayton line may pick up 1-3 inches. Small track changes can easily change these accumulations.

Futurecast Sunday Night

MONDAY: Chance for a few snow flurries or light snow showers lingering into Monday morning. Otherwise, it becomes partly sunny throughout the day. Chilly and breezy. High temperatures climb to the lower 30s.

Futurecast Monday Morning

TUESDAY: Partly sunny for Tuesday and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return for Wednesday. A cold front will swing through bringing the slight chance of a stray rain or snow shower. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder for Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Friday. Highs in the upper 20s.

