Do you have a secret that's been weighing your down? Lay it to rest forever inside a special tombstone at a nearly 200-year-old cemetery in New York state. Green-Wood Cemetery is one of America’s first rural cemeteries, founded in 1838, and a National Historic Landmark. The 478 acres serve as the final resting place for over 570,000 permanent residents including baseball legends, politicians, artists, entertainers, inventors, and Civil War generals. It's also home to 'Here Lie the Secrets of the Visitors' tomb. The monument doesn't mark someone's grave. It marks the place to bury your deepest, darkest secrets.

