Financial Reports

Cano Health Stock (CANO): $12 Price Target From Citi

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) have received a price target of $12 from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) have received a price target...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

Aptorum Stock (APM): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. Investors responded positively to Aptorum Group announcing that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group is planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.
pulse2.com

US Bancorp Stock (USB): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — Net...
pulse2.com

SoFi Stock (SOFI): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association. SoFi is expecting the acquisition to close in February, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.
pulse2.com

Altice USA Stock (ATUS): $17 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis had downgraded Altice USA to a “Peer Perform” rating from an “Outperform” rating while reducing the price target from $26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Cano Health Stock#Cano#Cano Health Inc
pulse2.com

Vivos Therapeutics Stock (VVOS): Why The Price Substantially Went Up Today

The stock price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) – a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring – increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Vivos Therapeutics announcing significant increases across several key metrics for its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HST).
pulse2.com

AbbVie Stock (ABBV): $153 Price Target From BMO Capital

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a price target of $153 from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a price target of $153 from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman increased the price target on AbbVie from $134 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Shopify Stock (SHOP): $1,300 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) have received a $1,300 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) have received a $1,300 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Scott Devitt reduced the price target on Shopify from $1,550 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares ahead of the company’s financial results report due in late January.
pulse2.com

Bank of New York Mellon Stock (BK): Dividend Declared

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock. These are the details. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:
pulse2.com

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Stock: $98 Price Target From Citi

The shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) have received a $98 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) have received a $98 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee reduced the price target on XPO Logistics from $110 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Marathon Digital Stock (MARA): $50 Price Target From BTIG

The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. These are the details. The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. And BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage of Marathon Digital with a “Buy” rating.
pulse2.com

Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY): $6 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst David Zazula initiated coverage of Joby Aviation with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
pulse2.com

Truist Financial Stock (TFC): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Truist Financial announcing it will introduce Truist One Banking, a first-of-its-kind approach to the checking account experience designed to address their clients’ direct feedback.
pulse2.com

Snowflake Stock (SNOW): $367 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $367 price target from Barclays. These are details. The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $367 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded Snowflake to an “Overweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” rating while reducing the price target from $393.
pulse2.com

Baidu Stock (BIDU): $230 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a $230 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a $230 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst Wei Xiong increased the price target on Baidu from $220 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Mercado Libre Stock (MELI): $1,600 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Mercado Libre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) have received a $1,600 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Mercado Libre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) have received a $1,600 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Scott Devitt reduced the price target on Mercado Libre from $2,200 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Qualcomm Stock (QCOM): $185 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $185 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a price target of $185 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis increased the price target on Qualcomm from $180 while maintaining an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Kosmos Energy Stock (KOS): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) increased by 4.15% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) increased by 4.15% today. Investors responded positively to Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) announcing the completion of the drilling of the Winterfell-2 appraisal well on Block 943 in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
pulse2.com

BlackRock Stock (BLK): $1,123 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) have received a $1,123 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) have received a $1,123 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell is keeping a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Infosys Stock (INFY): $28 Price Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) have received a $28 price target from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) have received a $28 price target from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman increased the price target on Infosys from $25 while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

Kimberly Clark Stock (KMB): $127 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) have received a $127 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) have received a $127 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. And JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira increased the price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122 while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.
