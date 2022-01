Complex codebases have been slowing developers down for many years because as codebases grow, there’s a lack of shared understanding of how code is meant to function as a whole, hence leading to a “trillion-dollar problem.” Then three years ago, ex-Googler engineer Shanea Leven and her partner Josh Leven set out to help developers and teams to master the continuous understanding of complex codebases. And that was how CodeSee was born.

