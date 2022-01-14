ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Energy Stock (CHK): $90 Price Target From BofA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) have received a price target of $90 from BofA. These are the details. The shares...

Aptorum Stock (APM): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. Investors responded positively to Aptorum Group announcing that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group is planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.
SoFi Stock (SOFI): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association. SoFi is expecting the acquisition to close in February, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.
US Bancorp Stock (USB): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — Net...
Bank Of America Stock (BAC): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Bank of America...
Altice USA Stock (ATUS): $17 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis had downgraded Altice USA to a “Peer Perform” rating from an “Outperform” rating while reducing the price target from $26.
Interactive Brokers Stock (IBKR): $90 Price Target From Keefe Bruyette

The shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) have received a $90 price target from Keefe Bruyette. These are the details. The shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) have received a $90 price target from Keefe Bruyette. And Keefe Bruyette analyst Kyle Voigt upgraded Interactive Brokers to an “Outperform” rating from a “Market Perform” rating.
Design Therapeutics Stock (DSGN): $10 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar had initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics with a “Sell” rating.
Ally Stock (ALLY): $56 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) have received a $56 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) have received a $56 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded Ally Financial to a “Neutral” rating from an “Overweight” rating while reducing the price target from $65.
