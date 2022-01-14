Conagra Stock (CAG): $36 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points, or 0.1%, higher, as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares are up $6.07, or 3.8%, while those of Goldman Sachs are up $4.66, or 1.3%, combining for an approximately 71-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Procter & Gamble (PG) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Chevron (CVX) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO