Conagra Stock (CAG): $36 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) have received a $36 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) have received...

pulse2.com

MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Travelers, Goldman Sachs share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 50-point jump

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points, or 0.1%, higher, as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares are up $6.07, or 3.8%, while those of Goldman Sachs are up $4.66, or 1.3%, combining for an approximately 71-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Procter & Gamble (PG) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Chevron (CVX) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
pulse2.com

Aptorum Stock (APM): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. Investors responded positively to Aptorum Group announcing that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group is planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 1.65% to $3,125.98 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $647.10 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
pulse2.com

US Bancorp Stock (USB): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — Net...
pulse2.com

Bank Of America Stock (BAC): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Bank of America...
pulse2.com

Design Therapeutics Stock (DSGN): $10 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) have received a $10 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar had initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics with a “Sell” rating.
