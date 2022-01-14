Trade Desk Stock (TTD): $105 Price Target From Jefferies

The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) increased 38.52% today. Investors responded positively to Aptorum Group announcing that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group is planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.

