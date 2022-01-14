Numerous water main breaks reported in Meriden, North Spring St. expected to be impacted for an extended period of time

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The mayor of Meriden announced that the city was experiencing water main breaks on Thursday.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati said that crews were busy making repairs to the numerous water breaks, which were happening because of the weather.

One break on North Spring Street was causing customers to be without water for an extended period of time. Residents who are impacted may receive a knock on the door from a city staff member to offer bottled water until repairs can be made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.