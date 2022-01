Xage recently announced it raised $30 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Xage — the zero-trust security company — today announced a $30M Series B, accelerating its efforts to make zero trust the dominant security strategy for real-world operations. Rapid growth in cyberattacks and Gartner’s recent recognition of cybersecurity mesh as a top strategic technology trend two years in a row has caused a surge in demand for security solutions that provide granular, identity-based controls that overlay operational, IT, and cloud systems. In the wake of this activity, Xage’s mesh-protected Fabric has caught the attention of investors fueling the next wave of cybersecurity innovation.

