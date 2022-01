Recently, news came about of the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, lashing out against the wrestling way of the rival company, All Elite Wrestling, after the numerous bloody matches with the girls of the company. After having seen Britt Baker, The Bunny, Tay Conti and many other athletes fight, with the help of blunt objects, tables, pins and much more, the Chairman of the Stamford-based federation wanted us to underline how according to him the two WWE and AEW businesses are very different, with fans going wild after these statements, given what happened in the rings of the then WWF when Attitude Era or Ruthless Aggression Era was staged.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO