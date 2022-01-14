ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This Day In History, January 14th, 2022 – “Enemy Aliens”

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just 80 years ago today, January 14, 1942, when President Franklin Roosevelt ordered all Enemy Aliens to register with the...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 20, 1953

The organizational meeting of the Honey Lake Herford Association was held in the junior building at the Fairgrounds Thursday evening, January 22, with 15 present representing herds in the Honey Lake area. Herds represented were Brown Hereford Ranch, Campbell Herford Ranch, Clark Herford Ranch, Fraley Herford Ranch, Hidden Valley Herford...
SUSANVILLE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Cast11 Buzzsprout Com
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Most Powerful Secret Societies

Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and […]
SOCIETY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Germany
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy