ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares fall on growing inflation fears; SAP cloud sales shine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday after hawkish remarks from U.S. central bank officials fanned worries about the impact of tighter monetary conditions, while SAP reported upbeat quarterly revenue for its cloud business database.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 0.7%, tracking weaker global markets amid nervousness after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker to signal that rates will rise in March to combat inflation.

All sectors were in the red, with tech stocks leading losses with a 1.3% drop, while bank stocks were among the slimmest decliners.

German business software giant SAP climbed 1.9%, and was among the best performers on the STOXX 600, after saying fourth-quarter revenue from its cloud computing business jumped 28%.

Europe’s third-largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali dropped 0.6% after saying director Francesco Caltagirone has resigned from the board amid a boardroom fight between top investors.

Silicon specialist Wacker Chemie jumped 3.8% after saying 2021 earnings were above its own target range and beat analyst expectations.

Power group EDF plunged 23.4% after France ordered the state-controlled firm to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors to limit the increase of electricity prices in the country. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Inflation#Cloud Computing#Pan European#Stoxx#Federal Reserve#German#Assicurazioni Generali#Silicon#Wacker Chemie#Edf
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS The bears are taking control

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. THE BEARS ARE TAKING CONTROL (0853 GMT) The S&P 500 looks set to end the week down almost 4% in its biggest weekly...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
Reuters

Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index (.HSI) closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over Fed tightening and China's economic outlook. ** At the close of trade, the Hang...
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its two-month highs on Friday as inflation and geopolitical risks underpinned the safe-haven metal, while strong demand for palladium set the autocatalyst on course for its best week since March. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,835.13 per ounce as of 1011 GMT. U.S....
MARKETS
Reuters

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower with BHP set to exit index

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Jan 21 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, pulled down by heavyweight mining stocks with BHP Group being among the top losers as it prepares to exit the index next week, while tepid retail sales and rate-hike expectations further dampened investor sentiment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy