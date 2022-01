A Kentucky congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates said he has tested positive for COVID-19.Rep. Thomas Massie a Republican from northern Kentucky, tweeted Thursday that he is not vaccinated but his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is “over it.”Massie said on Twitter he would not be voting, meeting anyone in person or making public appearances until next week.Massie added that people who find themselves sick with the virus should seek a doctor's advice, “because every case is unique and some cases are very serious.”The five-term congressman has been outspoken about...

