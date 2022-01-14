These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 8,509 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hernando County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hernando County stands at 512 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, Hernando County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

