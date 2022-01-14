ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlWypXU00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 337 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 185 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 310 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pulaski County, VA 310 106 15,160 5,190
2 Giles County, VA 226 38 16,427 2,762
3 Radford City, VA 221 39 20,335 3,585
4 Floyd County, VA 211 33 12,307 1,928
5 Montgomery County, VA 123 121 14,310 14,023

