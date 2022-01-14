ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlWym8X00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,269 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 260 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Acadia Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Acadia Parish stands at 411 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette metro area, Acadia Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Acadia Parish, LA 411 257 19,393 12,134
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 327 196 19,774 11,838
3 Iberia Parish, LA 321 233 20,605 14,978
4 St. Martin Parish, LA 303 163 18,637 10,018
5 Lafayette Parish, LA 175 420 19,571 46,988

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Government
Acadia Parish, LA
Coronavirus
City
Lafayette, LA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy