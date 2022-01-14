ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlWyibd00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,254 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 142 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schenectady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Schenectady County stands at 177 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area, Schenectady County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Schenectady County, NY 177 274 16,988 26,312
2 Albany County, NY 146 448 15,469 47,555
3 Rensselaer County, NY 139 222 15,497 24,707
4 Saratoga County, NY 123 280 16,042 36,475
5 Schoharie County, NY 96 30 12,237 3,838

