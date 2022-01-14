ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlWyhiu00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 1,178 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 186 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guthrie County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Guthrie County stands at 384 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, Guthrie County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Guthrie County, IA 384 41 17,454 1,863
2 Warren County, IA 235 116 19,513 9,632
3 Polk County, IA 184 872 19,400 92,007
4 Madison County, IA 164 26 16,331 2,595
5 Dallas County, IA 146 123 20,761 17,440

The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX
