Gem County, ID

These Are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlWyfxS00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 1,617 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 233 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gem County stands at 422 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Boise City metro area, Gem County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gem County, ID 422 72 17,587 2,999
2 Owyhee County, ID 375 43 15,539 1,780
3 Canyon County, ID 288 612 21,722 46,100
4 Ada County, ID 197 879 20,556 91,690
5 Boise County, ID 154 11 11,964 857

