ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Bethel University women's basketball team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday evening at the hands of Hamline, 55-49. A rough shooting night for the Royals where they went 32.3 percent (20-of-62) along with 26 turnovers slowed down the BU offense. On the defensive side of things, the Royals forced 24 Hamline turnovers while keeping the Pipers to 34 percent from the floor, Hamline's second lowest shooting percentage of the year.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO