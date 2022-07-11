ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen vs 4th Gen: What should you buy?

By Mike Prospero
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The Amazon Echo Dot has been one of the most popular smart speakers, because, well, it’s cheap. Amazon typically sells the Echo Dot for less than $50, and often bundles it with some other smart home device, such as a smart light bulb or video doorbell, making it all the more affordable to acquire one of the best Alexa speakers .

At the moment, Amazon is selling two versions of the Echo Dot: The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) , and the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) . Both are two of the best smart speakers , but have different capabilities and different prices. In this guide, we’ll compare the Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4 to help you decide which you prefer.

Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4: Specs

Echo Dot (Gen 3) Echo Dot (Gen 4) Echo Dot with Clock (Gen 4)
Price $34.99 $49.99 $59.99
Year Released 2018 2020 2020
Size 3.9 (dia) x 1.7 inches 3.9 (dia) x 3.5 inches 3.9 (dia) x 3.5 inches
Color options Charcoal Charcoal, white, blue White, blue
Speaker 1.6-inch 1.6-inch 1.6-inch
Ports 3.5mm audio 3.5mm audio 3.5mm audio
Display No No Yes

Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4: Price

Whichever Echo Dot you choose, you’re not going to pay a heckuva lot. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot typically sells for around $35. The 4th-generation Echo Dot is listed at $50, but is usually about $10 more than the 3rd-generation model.

The 4th-generation Echo Dot with Clock — which has a small LCD display that shows the time — is about $10 more than the version without a clock.

However, some of the best Amazon deals often bring big discounts to the Echo Dot lineup, so you can usually find them for much less than their list price.

For Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13, 2022), both models of the Echo Dot are being slashed even more:

Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4: Design

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot has roughly the same hockey puck shape as the first two generations; however, it has fabric wrapping around its sides, and has a slightly curved top, where you can find its control buttons and a circular LED ring.

The 4th-generation Echo Dot has a completely different shape; like the larger Amazon Echo (4th Gen ,) the newest Echo Dot is spherical, and looks like a Magic 8-Ball that’s sitting on its flat side. The majority of the Echo Dot is wrapped in the same fabric as the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, but the rear of the device, where you plug in the power, is hard plastic. It’s not as elegant as the Apple HomePod Mini, but it’s a nice look.

Four buttons on the top let you control the Echo Dot, but in this model, the LED status ring has been moved to the bottom. Check out our guide to decoding Alexa’s flashing lights if you’ve ever unsure what the current LED color means.

The Echo Dot with Clock, as you might imagine, looks the same as the 4th-gen Echo Dot, but in the middle of the face is a small LCD display that shines through the fabric, showing the time. Amazon once made an Echo Dot with Clock shaped like the 3rd-gen model, but now the spherical version is the only “with Clock” Echo speaker available.

Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4: Audio quality

Both versions of the Echo Dot have a single 1.6-inch speaker. In our tests, we really didn’t hear much of a difference between the two; the 4th-gen model had a bit more bass, owing to the larger size of the device. Both are best when you want a little background music, or to listen to news or podcasts. However, neither can hold a candle to larger smart speakers like the Sonos One , HomePod Mini , Google Nest Audio , or even the full-size Amazon Echo.

If you know how to use Alexa , you’ll be able to stream all kinds of audio using your speaker, from music and meditations to podcasts and audiobooks. See how to play Spotify on Alexa and how to Use Multi-Room Music with the Echo Dot for making the most of the speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot 3 vs. 4: Which should you choose?

Unless you really like the design or color options of the 4th-generation Echo Dot, there’s little reason not to choose the 3rd-generation Echo Dot. It’s $10 less expensive, is nearly as good when it comes to audio quality, and gives you access to all the best Alexa skills and Alexa tricks just the same as the newer model.

Plus, the more compact shape of the 3rd-generation Echo Dot makes it easier to place in tighter spaces, and companies have made a number of accessories that let you mount it on a wall or next to an outlet.

However, we do think the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is worth the extra dough; having a small clock that can show you the time and temperature and be used as a timer is incredibly useful. That’s why is the one of the best smart home devices we recommend — period.

For more advice on raising your home’s IQ, be sure to check out our smart home guide . That way, you can see everything your new Echo Dot, 3rd- or 4th-gen, can work with.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12—shop the 40 best early Amazon deals today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a week away. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year and Reviewed has everything you need to know about Prime memberships and how to join. Not only do we have all of that info, but we found all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

55 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is officially here. The massive Amazon sale kicked off this morning, bring deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. But with so many deals and such little time, it can be a challenge to make sure you're not missing out on any of the best deals Prime Day has to offer. CNET is here to help.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Popular Echo Dot Is 60 Percent Off (But Only for a Couple More Hours)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s most popular speaker has gotten consistently good updates over the past few years, and right now, the online retailer has the fourth-generation Echo Dot discounted to just $19.99. That’s 60% off the regular price and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Echo Dot all year. Amazon Buy:Amazon Echo Dotat$19.99 This fabric-lined compact smart speaker can be used as your alarm clock, or you can pair it with your phone to play music, which delivers surprisingly loud, vibrant sound. The Echo Dot is equipped with Amazon Alexa; use your voice to ask Alexa to...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) deal puts intelligence on your face

Smart glasses have a bit of a reputation, and not necessarily a good one. They can look too weird, technical, or geeky. Amazon helped break that trend with its Amazon Echo Frames (opens in new tab), smart, prescription-friendly eyewear it introduced in 2019. But the $249 Alexa-enabled frames cost as much as prescription eyeglasses without the lens. Amazon's early Prime Day deal, though, slashes 60% off the price (opens in new tab) to bring them down to $99.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Kindle, Echo Dot, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final hours of Prime Day 2022 has a bunch of excellent deals on Amazon-branded devices, including the Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and various smart home and security devices. We've rounded up the best of the best discounts that you can have a look at before the massive shopping event ends for the year.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Smart Speakers#Home Audio#Charcoal Charcoal#Lcd
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy Challenges Amazon Prime Day with Upcoming 'Black Friday in July Sale'

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We've known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we've seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Popular Science

Amazon is blowing out its Echo smart speakers for Prime Day 2022

Amazon Echo smart speakers combine high-quality audio with the handy help of Alexa. Need to turn off your smart lights? Ready to listen to Steely Dan’s entire discography while cooking in the kitchen? Alexa can make it happen and even tell you a joke while you’re at it. Now, the Amazon Echo doesn’t just encompass speakers—they also take the form of glasses, earbuds, and even an in-car assistant. All Echo devices keep your information private for ultimate security and peace of mind to make your life even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day deal: Save $14 on Apple AirTags at Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, along with plenty of big Prime Day discounts on Apple tech. The biggest deals...
ELECTRONICS
Outdoor Life

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deal on the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar

Garmin is a longtime leader in GPS devices, and the Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch is no exception. From selling car navigation equipment to their current increased outdoor focus, this brand has a lot to offer. And during Amazon’s Prime Day, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar GPS watch has a more affordable price tag, especially considering its GPS capabilities and other features.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Save on Soundbars During Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you've recently picked up a 4K television, you'll definitely want to get a soundbar to bring your audio quality up to the level of your picture quality. Lucky for you, there are a handful of good Prime Day sound bar deals available right now. The biggest item from JBL is $300 off if you have Prime, and it comes with surround sound speakers in addition to the 4K UHD soundbar. You can also check out offerings from Bestisan, Polk Audio, and more. For more on Prime Day, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy