ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel news – live: France to lift UK travel ban today ahead of strict new vaccine passport rules

By Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtYKC_0dlWvuYo00

From today, France is lifting its blanket ban on British travellers.

Tourists from the UK who are fully vaccinated will be allowed back into the country for the first time since 18 December, without the need to provide a “compelling reason” for travel or to isolate on arrival.

Travellers will need to provide a negative result from a Covid test - which can be a lateral flow or PCR test - taken in the 24 hours before departure.

The lifting of the ban was confirmed yesterday by French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who announced that a decree changing the rules would be published today, with the easing of restrictions taking immediate effect from that point.

Although Mr Lemoyne didn’t provide any timings for the change, The Independent ’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, arrived in France at 4am this morning and was allowed through border control without issue.

The lifting of the travel ban precedes strict new vaccine passport rules, which are being introduced in France from 17 January.

From Monday, visitors will need to have been fully vaccinated - including a booster jab if their second dose was administered more than seven months prior - in order to access most indoor venues.

Follow the latest updates below:

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Calder
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Traveler#Uk#British#Covid#French
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
BBC

'Havana syndrome': US baffled after new cases in Europe

Four more US diplomats working in Geneva and Paris have fallen ill with a suspected neurological illness known as "Havana syndrome", US media report. Three diplomats became sick in the Swiss city and one in the French capital last summer, with some 200 people affected over five years. Secretary of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
UPI News

CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19 list of destinations to avoid traveling to. The CDC divides countries into four levels when determining travel advisories related to COVID-19. Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Drakeford says UK government ‘has abandoned science’ to distract from party scandal

The UK government has “long since abandoned” Covid-19 figures when devising restrictions, the first minister of Wales has said, instead basing their decisions on diverting attention from the party scandal.Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mark Drakeford said: I don’t think there’s any doubt at all the UK Government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science.“It is a government desperately mired in difficulties of its own making, and is forever on the lookout for a headline that will distract people’s attention from the awful mess that it finds itself in.”When asked if he believed the differences...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam's streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy