ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adam Driver explains why he hasn’t been to a wrap party since Girls

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfC6w_0dlWvdnh00

Adam Driver has admitted he never goes to wrap parties any more.

The actor, who most recently starred in House of Gucci , says he has not been to a party after finishing a shoot since he was in the TV series Girls , which ended in 2017.

He told W magazine he usually leave jobs “immediately”, adding: “I haven’t been to a wrap party since Girls . I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

In Girls , Driver played aloof hipster Adam Sackler, a character who dates both Lena Dunham’s character Hannah and Jemima Kirke’s Jessa.

The actor continued: “In some ways, House of Gucci was the most difficult. I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci,” Driver said of his role as the fashion heir who was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga).

“The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man – those qualities were interesting to think about. But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over.”

Read The Independent ’s four-star review of House of Gucci here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6L01_0dlWvdnh00

Reactions on Twitter to the film were mixed , with one person calling it an “overwrought slog” and another describing it as a “mess”. Others, however, were hugely impressed with the performance from Lady Gaga, who went full method for the role and didn’t break character for a year and a half .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Adam Driver Doesn't Attend Wrap Parties So He Can 'Immediately' Get a Character 'Out of My System'

Adam Driver doesn't mind missing out on the fun after finishing a job. Recently speaking with W Magazine for the outlet's Best Performances issue, the 38-year-old actor opened up about his proclivity to step out of character "immediately" after completing a movie. He revealed that he didn't even attend the wrap party after finishing House of Gucci because he couldn't wait to stop playing the role.
MOVIES
Popculture

Adam Driver Reveals the Interesting Reason Why He Leaves Sets 'Immediately'

When Adam Driver is done filming a movie, he is done. The House of Gucci actor does not even join his castmates for the post-shoot afterparty. Although he enjoyed working with director Ridley Scott, he said he could not wait to stop playing Maurizio Gucci because the character's personality was so different from his own. Driver was in both Scott-directed films released in 2021, as he also starred alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jemima Kirke
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Maurizio Gucci
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Broke Up—This ‘Disaster’ Ended Their Marriage

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares daughter Lola and  son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Magazine#House
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy