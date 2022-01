They are the future — Bot, Cyborg, Android, Humanoid, and Crypto Ninja. Exclusive GamesPad NFTs will appear on the OKEx NFT marketplace on January 14. Tortola / British Virgin Islands / January 2022 / — With the launch of GamesPad, the ultimate gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, the GameFi world is already on its way to a new era. GamesPad is proud to have their limited edition NFTs be listed on the OKEx NFT marketplace where crypto enthusiasts from around the world can purchase, sell, and trade these rare digital assets.

