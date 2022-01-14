ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FKA Twigs Has ‘Fallen Back In Love With Music’ as ‘Caprisongs’ Arrives: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mixtape is, in Twigs' own words, the tale of her "journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends." FKA Twigs returns refreshed, connected and in love with music once again on Caprisongs, the singer and songwriter’s new, collaboration-stacked mixtape. Spanning 17 tracks, the collection is,...

Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs’ ‘Caprisongs’ Is an Unbridled Thrill

Magdalene, the 2019 album by British-pop polymath FKA Twigs, was as exquisite as it was excruciating, nearly every song writhing with the anguish she experienced after a shattering period of heartache, loneliness, and health challenges. Shortly before making the album, she had several fibroids removed from her uterus — small tumors she described as “a fruit bowl of pain” lodged in her abdomen — and went through two intensely public breakups: In 2020, she filed a lawsuit detailing the emotional, physical, and mental abuse she’d suffered when she was with a famous Hollywood actor. Her traumas were splayed out for...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: FKA Twigs CAPRISONGS

“Hey, I made you a mixtape,” FKA Twigs coos conversationally at the start of CAPRISONGS. “Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.”. FKA Twigs is not one to half-ass anything. Up until now, the dancer-turned-pop star born Tahliah Barnett has been meticulous. Her first two albums, LP1 and MAGDALENE, have aged absurdly well, which can be attributed to how exacting Twigs’ creative process seems to be. Even her shorter releases, especially the M3LL155X EP, are hyper-focused and precise. There are no rough edges on FKA Twigs songs; they are pure force. She has often been perceived as an avatar for controlled power — the masterful MAGDALENE was about deconstructing that image, presenting her as someone capable of falling apart, though of course she fell apart in the most graceful and operatic way possible. Even when she’s in pieces, she does not let loose. But CAPRISONGS plays like a lesson in letting loose — or learning to “don’t think just go studio and create,” as she put it in the statement that announced her latest project. And when I feel me, it feels good, and CAPRISONGS is largely about feeling good and feeling more like yourself, whatever shape that might take.
MUSIC
The FADER

FKA twigs shares “Jealousy” featuring Rema

Tomorrow, FKA twigs will share her first-ever mixtape CAPRISONGS. The tracklist contains some of the biggest collaborations of her career: names like The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, and Jorja Smith dot the 17-track effort. Rema, the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, is also featured, and you can hear him brings twigs into his sonic world on "Jealousy," streaming below.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Plunges an Arrow Through Her Heart in ‘Meta Angel’ Music Video

In the music video for “Meta Angel,” FKA Twigs doubles as both hunter and prey as she puts an arrow through her heart, although not in the way Cupid may have intended. The song appears on the musician’s latest mixtape Caprisongs. Leaning into the thematic notion of rebirth on “Meta Angel,” FKA Twigs takes an archer’s approach to killing off the past self holding her back. With accuracy as sharp as her eyeliner, the singer takes to the roof of a building above a park and shoots an arrow straight toward a suspecting, although less abrasive version of herself awaiting the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

FKA twigs Releases Caprisongs Mixtape: Listen and Read the Full Credits

FKA twigs has shared Caprisongs, a 17-track mixtape that she announced last week. The release features contributions from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and more. It also includes the previously-released collaboration with the Weeknd, “Tears in the Club.” Caprisongs is executive produced by twigs and El Guincho. Listen to the new album and check out the credits below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
Hypebae

FKA twigs To Drop New Album 'Caprisongs'

FKA twigs is launching a new album with an extensive tracklist of 17 songs, featuring artists such as Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith and Shygirl. Titled Caprisongs, it also includes her recent collaboration with The Weeknd, “Tears in the Club.”. The compilation will be the singer’s first solo music since...
MUSIC
WHAS 11

New Music Releases January 14: FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. FKA Twigs released her long-anticipated new mixtape, CAPRISONGS, which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and more. Cordae dropped his star-studded sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View. And Kane Brown shared his latest, a melancholy breakup track titled "Whiskey Sour."
MUSIC
Billboard

Casting Crowns Frontman Mark Hall Talks Blending Music and Ministry on New Album ‘Healer’

During the pandemic Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall had more on his mind than just writing songs for the Grammy-winning band’s next album. As a youth pastor for more than two decades, Hall’s priority was shepherding the young people at his Georgia church during these tumultuous times. But as has always happened throughout Casting Crowns’ multi-platinum career, music and ministry intersected to fuel the band’s new album, Healer, out today (Jan. 14) via Sony’s Provident Music Group.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

FKA twigs says fame at a young age makes it 'hard to be free'

FKA twigs says being famous at a young age can make it "hard to be free". The 33-year-old star - whose debut release 'EP1' dropped in 2012 - has reflected on the impact of life in the public eye, and admitted she wants to show her "playfulness" through her art, including her new mixtape 'CAPRISONGS'.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Arriving Next Week

FKA Twigs announced Thursday that her mixtape Caprisongs — her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene — will be released on Friday, Jan. 14. “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” the singer wrote of the mixtape on Instagram. “CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness.”
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

FKA twigs – “meta angel”

With her new project-slash-mixtape, CAPRISONGS, out now, FKA twigs shares a video for the track “meta angel.”. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the visual follows twigs as she hunts down… well, twigs, eventually shooting her alter straight through the heart.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Shares 'Caprisongs' Mixtape Featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and More

FKA twigs has dropped off her new mixtape, Caprisongs. The 17-track project enlists features from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and others. Additionally, the mixtape includes the artist’s previously-released track with The Weeknd, dubbed “Tears in the Club.”
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

FKA twigs Just Wants to Feel Good

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is CAPRISONGS, the new mixtape from FKA twigs. “Hey, I made you a mixtape, because when I feel you, I feel me,” FKA twigs says in the first track on CAPRISONGS, voice breathy and soft, “And when I feel me, it feels good.”
THEATER & DANCE
thefocus.news

Is Caprisongs on vinyl? FKA Twigs drops lockdown mixtape

FKA Twigs has released her first mixtape, Caprisongs, and its music to our ears. No wonder fans are wondering whether it’s on vinyl. The pandemic may have left some of us uninspired, but FKA Twigs seized the opportunity to get herself out of that mindset and creating more music.
BEAUTY & FASHION

