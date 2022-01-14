ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic cult sci-fi series Quantum Leap getting reboot treatment

By Marc Chacksfield
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum Leap was one of the best sci-fi shows of the ‘90s, which actually had very little sci-fi in it. The premise: a man from the future Sam Becket (played by Scott Bakula) takes part in a time travel experiment that goes wrong and dooms him to a life of leaping...

TVLine

Quantum Leap Reboot, Centered on 'New Team,' Ordered to Pilot at NBC

This news certainly warrants an “Oh, boy!”: A Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway, securing a pilot order at NBC, TVLine has learned. Per the official logline, this iteration of Quantum Leap would pick up 30 years after Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, at which point “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” (To answer the No. 1 question on your mind, a source tells TVLine that Bakula’s involvement in the new project is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
newschain

Oh boy! A Quantum Leap TV show reboot is officially in the works at NBC

A reboot Quantum Leap, the beloved TV show about time travel from the 1990s, is reportedly in the works. The original series ran from 1989 until 1993 and starred Scott Bakula as time-travelling scientist Dr Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his cigar-chomping holographic guide, Al Calavicci, “striving to put right, what once went wrong”.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series in the Works

The series Quantum Leap, which ran from 1989-1993 on NBC, is getting a sequel series. It starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as Al. After a government experiment, Dr. Beckett finds himself jumping into the bodies of different people of the past and working out their problems while trying to return to his time. The new story follows a new team tasked with reopening Dr. Beckett’s experiment while trying to understand the machine and the man behind it. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and currently executive produce La Brea. They will also executive produce the sequel series to Quantum Leap through their production company I Have an Idea!. Unfortunately, Dean Stockwell passed in 2021, and there is no official word whether or not Scott Bakula will return for the NBC sequel series.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Pilot Receives a Greenlight at NBC

Quantum Leap is reportedly getting a reboot after NBC has greenlit a pilot for a new series set 30 years after the events of the ’90s hit sci-fi show that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. The reboot hails from La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt who...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

The Expanse Series Finale Easter Eggs: The Sci-Fi Heroes Who Helped

This The Expanse article contains spoilers. As the coalition forces prepare to storm the ring station in The Expanse series finale, the Rocinante crew is running through its systems check, and voices are heard in the background signaling their readiness. “Thrace ready!” we hear, and our ears perk up. How unusual to share the name of one of the most badass space dogfighters ever, Kara “Starbuck” Thrace of Battlestar Galactica. When that’s followed by “Ripley ready!” all doubt is removed. Naming yet another famous spacefarer, Ellen Ripley of Alien, can’t be a coincidence.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Among Two NBC Drama Pilot Orders

In the new iteration, it’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. More from...
TV & VIDEOS
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'Degrassi' going to HBO Max; NBC jumps in with 'Quantum Leap' reboot, and more

HBO Max is moving forward with Degrassi, the latest iteration of the beloved teen drama franchise, according to Variety. The 10-episode series will follow "the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart." Degrassi is set to debut in 2023. In the meantime, HBO Max will stream all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, beginning this spring...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Reboot’ Comedy Gets a Series Order from Hulu

Judy Greer has just joined the cast of Reboot, an original comedy just ordered to series by Hulu. Greer’s replacing Leslie Bibb in the series and will star alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Steve Levitan (Modern Family, Just Shoot Me) created the series and serves as writer, executive...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s creepy new sci-fi series rocketed to #1 on the charts

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘The Silent Sea’: Netflix Sci-Fi Series Drowns In Its Running Length

As the streaming era continues to blur the line between film and television, it’s natural that the compromise between the two forms, the limited series, would be thriving. Nearly every streaming platform worth its salt released a buzzworthy miniseries in 2021, from Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, to Hulu’s Dopesick, to HBO Max’s Station Eleven. Netflix dominated the conversation last year with Squid Game, which writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk had originally pitched as a two-hour film before expanding it into an eight-hour miniseries. For Squid Game, the extra time investment paid off big time, but not every premise benefits from a luxurious runtime. In the case of Choi Hang-yong’s The Silent Sea, the new Netflix miniseries based on his 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, less might actually have been more. The Silent Sea boasts strong performances and an imaginative premise, but spends much of its 360 minutes treading water.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

FX orders adaptation of Octavia E Butler’s sci-fi novel Kindred to series

FX has ordered an eight-episode series based on Octavia E Butler’s MacArthur Fellow- and Hugo Award-winning novel Kindred, to be produced by FX Productions. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) will write, serve as showrunner and executive produce with Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz.
TV SERIES
New Scientist

Hard to Be a God: An 80s classic shows modern sci-fi how it’s done

THE scrabble for dominance in sci-fi and fantasy streaming continues to heat up. At the time of writing, Paramount had decided to pull season four of Star Trek: Discovery from Netflix and screen it instead on its own platform; HBO has cancelled one Game of Thrones spin-off to concentrate on another, writing off $30 million in the process; and Amazon Studios’ prequel to The Lord of the Rings, set millennia before the events of The Hobbit, is reputed to cost almost five times as much per season to produce as Game of Thrones.
RELIGION
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Raised By Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott’s HBO Max Sci-Fi Series Returns Next Month

Ridley Scott and high-concept sci-fi go hand-in-glove, and it seems that many of the religious themes he attempted to explore in his recent Alien sequels have found new life on Raised by Wolves. The HBO Max series is set to launch its second season soon, and a new trailer highlights where the story of two paranoid, atheist androids and their human children will go.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

FX Is Developing a Series Adaptation of the "Genre-Breaking" Sci-Fi Novel KINDRED

FX is developing a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential 1979 novel Kindred, and newcomer Mallori Johnson is set to star. The network has made a full series order, and it comes from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) and producers Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans), and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon).
TV SERIES

